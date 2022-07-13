Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 97,173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

