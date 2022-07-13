Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.19, but opened at $40.58. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

