Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.71. 5,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 278,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

