Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $63.27

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $60.75. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $60.58, with a volume of 2,731 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SI. Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

