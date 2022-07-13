Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Buys 4,375 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,025 ($4,787.11).

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.49. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 86 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.73).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

