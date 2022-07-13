Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 154,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.