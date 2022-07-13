SL Green Realty (SLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect SL Green Realty to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLG opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

