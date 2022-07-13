Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,455.67.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.27) to GBX 1,295 ($15.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
