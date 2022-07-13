Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $145.25 and last traded at $146.71. Approximately 94,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,945,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

Specifically, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

