Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $9.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 193,978 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,300.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 6,796 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $95,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,347. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 59,348 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $17,886,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 623,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

