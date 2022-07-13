Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SBSI opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

