Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.11

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.11 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 23.85 ($0.28). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,389 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The company has a market cap of £24.70 million and a PE ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.11.

Get Sportech alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 21.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sportech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.