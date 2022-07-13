SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Steward John Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

