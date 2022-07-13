Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $542.64

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.64 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 588.60 ($7.00). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 579.80 ($6.90), with a volume of 6,103,483 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 780 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.37) to GBX 800 ($9.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.21) to GBX 730 ($8.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($8.44).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 598.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.86.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.68), for a total value of £58,448 ($69,514.75). Also, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($14,985.73).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

