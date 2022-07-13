Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.33 and traded as low as $4.01. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 406,721 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,654,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after buying an additional 1,667,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $3,105,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Standard Lithium by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

