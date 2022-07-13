Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

