State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of STT stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

