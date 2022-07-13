Steel Dynamics (STLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post earnings of $6.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STLD opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after purchasing an additional 156,637 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 729,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,899,000 after buying an additional 136,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

