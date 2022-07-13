Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 312 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after buying an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after buying an additional 160,698 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

