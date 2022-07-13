SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.61). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.57), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300. The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About SThree (LON:STHR)
Recommended Stories
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.