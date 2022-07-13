SThree (LON:STHR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.57) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.61). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.57), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300. The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

