Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.45.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

