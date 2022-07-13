StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

