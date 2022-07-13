StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. Research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
