StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. Research analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

