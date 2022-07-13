StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

ATRS stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,799,953 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 33,512 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

