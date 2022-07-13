StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRT opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.51. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.