StockNews.com Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
