StockNews.com Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

