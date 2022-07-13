StockNews.com Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to “Buy”

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 407,125 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 226,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 224,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

