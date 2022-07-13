STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

