Strs Ohio Acquires 600 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AWR opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.26. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

