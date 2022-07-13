Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SANM stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

