Strs Ohio Has $1.31 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,248,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 647,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

