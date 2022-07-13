Strs Ohio Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arconic by 13.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 51.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arconic by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,763,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 583,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.75. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

