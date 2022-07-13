Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

