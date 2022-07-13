Strs Ohio Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $470,778. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

