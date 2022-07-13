Strs Ohio Invests $1.46 Million in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -127.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.