Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.