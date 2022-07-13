Strs Ohio Purchases 21,800 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1,282.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 641,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $493,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

