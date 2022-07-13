Strs Ohio Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,447 shares of company stock worth $189,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

