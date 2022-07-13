Strs Ohio Trims Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after acquiring an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after acquiring an additional 139,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JHG stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

