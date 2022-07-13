Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.72 and a 1-year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

