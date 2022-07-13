SunPower Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunPower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen upped their price target on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 509,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

