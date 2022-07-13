Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Insider Sandeep Chadha Acquires 500,000 Shares

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Chadha purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £415,000 ($493,577.55).
Supreme stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.11. Supreme Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 71 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.63 million and a P/E ratio of 880.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.
About Supreme (Get Rating)
Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.
