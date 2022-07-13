SVB Leerink Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen stock opened at $246.97 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.21 and its 200-day moving average is $237.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after acquiring an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

