SVB Leerink Weighs in on Opthea Limited’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Opthea in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn $2.70 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Opthea has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

