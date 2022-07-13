Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.33

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as low as $13.11. Synalloy shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 17,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33.

Synalloy ( NASDAQ:SYNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 449,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 85,292 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 1,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

