Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 7.5%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 26,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Synaptogenix in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71.

Synaptogenix ( NASDAQ:SNPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Synaptogenix stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Synaptogenix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.