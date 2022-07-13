Tarbox Family Office Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $9,538,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.22. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

