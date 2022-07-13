Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 403.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,528 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

