Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 14% on Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 14% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Target Hospitality traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.34. 118,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 522,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.61 million, a P/E ratio of 99.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
