Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 2%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,159,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.
TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
