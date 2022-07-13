Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 2%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 1,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,159,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $11,867,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

